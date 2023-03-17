Ukraine insists on 120-day extension of Black Sea grain deal

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:16 pm

Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Ukraine insists on a 120-day extension of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"We insist that the grain agreement be open-ended and automatically extended for 120 days," Shmyhal told a government meeting. "Attempts by the aggressor to reduce the extension period are a manipulation to continue further blackmail and deepen a global food crisis. We have to prevent this."

The agreement is due to expire on Saturday. It was brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July – and renewed in November – to combat a global food crisis that was fuelled in part by Russia's 24 February, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and a blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

