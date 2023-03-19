UBS examines Credit Suisse takeover amid US banking fallout: What you need to know

Global Economy

Reuters
19 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:23 am

UBS AG is asking the Swiss government to cover about $6 billion in costs if it were to buy Credit Suisse, a person with knowledge of the talks said, as the two sides raced to hammer together a deal to restore confidence in the ailing Swiss bank.

DEVELOPMENTS

A takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.NWarren Buffett has held discussions with senior Biden administration officials about the banking crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

At least four major banks, including Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank, are restricting new trades involving Credit Suisse or its securities, five sources told Reuters.

US investment giant BlackRockBLK.N denied a report in the Financial Times that it was participating in a rival bid for all or parts of Credit Suisse.

The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America has asked regulators to extend federal deposit insurance to all deposits for the next two years, Bloomberg News reported, citing letter from the coalition.

The lightning speed of the banking industry's descent into turmoil has shaken global markets and governments, reviving eerie memories of the global financial crisis. Like 2008, the effects may be long-lasting.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said he did not expect a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis despite turbulence caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, saying European banks were subject to tougher rules than regional US banks.

Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation on exposure to European bank debt to neutral from overweight, saying a lack of clarity on Credit Suisse's future path would put pressure on the broader sector.

A senior People's Bank of China official said the collapse of SVB showed how rapid monetary policy shifts were having spillover effects, state-owned newspaper Shanghai Securities News reported.

Credit Suisse / UBS

