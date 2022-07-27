Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Musk's offer in September

Global Economy

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:32 pm

Related News

Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Musk's offer in September

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:32 pm
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would hold a shareholder meeting on Sept. 13 to vote on the social media company's proposed $44 billion takeover offer by Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The company's plan, which was disclosed in a filing, comes as the world's richest person prepares for a legal showdown with Twitter in October for walking away from his offer to buy the social media company. 

At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to approve the compensation that may be payable by Twitter to certain executive officers in connection with the buyout, Twitter said in a filing.

Separately, the company disclosed that it had significantly slowed hiring in the second quarter and was being more selective with filling roles, in a move to cut costs.

In May, Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal had told employees the social media firm would pause most hiring and review all existing job offers. 

If the buyout deal is completed, Twitter shareholders will be entitled to receive $54.20 in cash for each common share they own, the company said, adding that its board was strongly in favour of the takeover.

World+Biz

Twitter / Twitter Inc / Elon Musk / Elon Musk twitter buyout / Twitter buyout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

5h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

5h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work