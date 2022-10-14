Turning to garbage dumps to survive, Argentines feel the pain of 100% inflation

Global Economy

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Turning to garbage dumps to survive, Argentines feel the pain of 100% inflation

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 11:03 am
Diego, 19, looks through heaps of waste at a landfill for cardboard, plastic and metal, which he sells while working 12-hour shifts, as Argentina faces one of the world&#039;s highest inflation rates, set to top 100% this year, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Diego, 19, looks through heaps of waste at a landfill for cardboard, plastic and metal, which he sells while working 12-hour shifts, as Argentina faces one of the world's highest inflation rates, set to top 100% this year, in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentines facing an inflation rate set to top 100% this year are grappling to survive, turning to recycling from garbage dumps or lining up to trade their belongings in barter clubs.

The South American country is set to post its sharpest rise in prices this year since a period of hyperinflation around 1990, an extreme case even in a world widely battling to tame inflation pushed up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"My income is no longer enough," said Sergio Omar, who spends 12 hours a day trawling through mountains of waste from a landfill in Lujan, 65 kilometers (40 miles) outside capital Buenos Aires, in search of cardboard, plastic and metal which he sells.

Omar, 41, said food costs had spiked so much in recent months that it had become hard to feed his family with five kids. He said an increasing number of informal workers would come to the waste dump to find any items they could sell in the struggle to survive.

"Twice as many people are coming here because there is so much crisis," he said, explaining he could make between 2,000 and 6,000 pesos ($13-$40) per day selling recyclable waste.

At the dump, Reuters saw men and women searching for usable clothing and even food, wading through piles of rubbish where gas given off by the decomposing waste created sudden fires. There were many rats, wild dogs and scavenger birds.

A century ago Argentina was one of the world's most affluent countries. But in recent years it has slid from one economic crisis to another and has struggled to keep inflation in check.

Now, prices are rising at the fastest since the 1990s - with existing problems caused by money printing and vicious cycles of price hikes by businesses now compounded by global increases in the costs of fertilizers for farming and gas imports.

Inflation likely rose 6.7% in September alone, analysts polled by Reuters said, ahead of official data expected to be released on Friday. That has led the central bank to hike the interest rate to 75%, with the possibility of more rises.

Poverty levels were over 36% in the first half of 2022 and extreme poverty rose to 8.8%, some 2.6 million people. Government welfare programs helped prevent it rising higher, but there have been calls by some for more social spending despite limited state funds.

In 2001, during one of Argentina's worst economic crises, Sandra Contreras set up the Lujan Barter Club. That's now taking off again as Argentines, unable to keep up with prices, look to exchange things like old clothes for a bag of flour or pasta.

"People come very desperate, their salaries are not enough, things are getting worse day by day," Contreras said, adding that people would start queuing two hours before the barter club opened each morning.

"People have no money left, they need to take something home, so there's no choice but to barter."

Pablo Lopez, 26, who works in a small recycling center, said that the scars of rising prices were clear to see.

"This inflation is a madness, you can see it here with the people who come to work that inflation hits us all," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Inflation

Argentina / inflation / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

1h | Splash
Pittachhara (on the right) has put up resistance against the aggression of the monoculture plantation (on the left). The blue square is Russel’s home. Photo: Courtesy

Pittachhara Conservation Initiative: A man’s fight to protect private forest patches in Khagrachhari

2h | Panorama
Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

13h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

15h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

15h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back