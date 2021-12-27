Turkish market for at-risk women at standstill after lira crash

Global Economy

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:46 pm

Related News

Turkish market for at-risk women at standstill after lira crash

Turkey's market has seen business shrivel dramatically as a result of a currency crisis in which the lira has lost as much as 48% of its value in the past two months alone

Reuters
27 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 04:46 pm
Women shop at a women-led street market in Diyarbakir, Turkey December 22, 2021. Picture taken December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Women shop at a women-led street market in Diyarbakir, Turkey December 22, 2021. Picture taken December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Hazal Tunc and her friends founded Turkey's first women-only street market eight years ago to help victims of domestic violence and divorcees, and it has provided them with jobs and security - until now.

Like organisations and companies across Turkey, the market has seen business shrivel dramatically as a result of a currency crisis in which the lira has lost as much as 48% of its value in the past two months alone.

The market in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir enjoyed buoyant trade in its early years but declined in the last two, particularly in the last six months as the lira crash has sent prices soaring and ravaged household budgets.

"Sales have come to a complete standstill. In the past, customers used to buy two kilos of carrots. Now they come and buy three carrots," said Tunc, 46, a mother of three who helped found the market for fruits, vegetables and handicrafts.

The lira crisis was prompted by President Tayyip Erdogan's push for lower interest rates despite a sharp increase in inflation and warnings from economists.

'Everyone has given up'

In happier days, up to 256 women made a living selling their wares at the street market, but that has dwindled to 69.

"People's purchasing power is almost completely gone - and so is our selling power," Tunc said. "Everyone has given up."

The lira staged a sharp rebound last week after the government unveiled a deposit-protection plan, and the state backed a series of market interventions selling billions of dollars. read more

Tunc was unimpressed.

"If they (the government) could intervene, why did they wait three months, four months?" she said. "Many people committed suicide, they went into debt. If (the government) could solve this, why didn't they do it?"

One week ago, before the government moves, one dollar was worth 18 lira. On Monday it was worth 11.4 lira, though still down 35% from a year ago.

Economists say the lira remains vulnerable, and with it people's living standards. Annual inflation is expected to jump toward 30% next year from 21% last month, as import prices soar and retailers cover rising goods, energy and labour costs.

Vegetable vendor Hanim Dogan said people now struggled even to buy basic food items.

"In the evening bread costs 4 lira, and the next morning it is 7 lira. People are stumped and don't know what to do. A person who bought 5 kilos of oranges before, now buys 1 or 2 kilos," she said.

"The financial situation has become very difficult."

World+Biz

Turkey / Turkey economy / Turkey inflation / Lira / Turkey's Lira / Lira crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

21h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

22h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US