Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Global Economy

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:03 pm

Related News

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Despite inflation soaring above 21%, the central bank is expected to cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 14% at its policy-setting meeting later in the day, according to a Reuters poll

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:03 pm
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low beyond 15 against the dollar on Thursday ahead of another expected interest rate cut by the central bank, which has fallen in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic programme.

The lira weakened as much as 2.9% to 15.25 and was trading at 15.2 at 0701 GMT. The US currency has more than doubled in value against the lira so far this year, rattling Turkey's big emerging market economy.

Despite inflation soaring above 21%, the central bank is expected to cut its key rate by 100 basis points to 14% at its policy-setting meeting later in the day, according to a Reuters poll.

"An experiment is being conducted and Erdogan is in charge of this experiment. Interest rates will be brought down as far as they can," said economist Guldem Atabay at Istanbul Analytics.

The bank has cut its key rate by 400 basis points to 15% since September under Erdogan's plan to prioritise exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless.

Top News / World+Biz

Turkey / Lira

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak