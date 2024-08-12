Turkey's priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities: Turkish defence minister

12 August, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 01:44 pm

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler takes part in a NATO Defence Ministers&#039; meeting at the Alliance&#039;s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler takes part in a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Turkey wants to improve its ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), but its priority is fulfilling its responsibilities to NATO as an important ally, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said.

"Our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined and strong," Guler told Reuters in a written interview.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

