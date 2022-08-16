Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:26 pm

The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander is seen in the sea port of Pivdennyi during loading with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander is seen in the sea port of Pivdennyi during loading with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

