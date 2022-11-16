Turkey becomes new route for Russian oil to EU

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
16 November, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:55 pm

Related News

Turkey becomes new route for Russian oil to EU

BSS/AFP
16 November, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
A view shows the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
A view shows the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Moscow's revenues from fossil fuel exports fell in October to their lowest levels since the Ukraine invasion, but Turkey has become a new route for Russian oil supplies to the EU, a think tank said Wednesday.

Russia collected an estimated 21 billion euros ($21.7 billion) in fossil fuel exports last month, a seven percent drop from September, according to the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Revenue from exports to the European Union fell by 14 percent to 7.5 billion euros, below pre-war levels.

The EU will ban most imports of Russian crude oil next month. Refined oil products from Russia will be prohibited from February.

The 27-nation bloc has also placed an embargo on Russia coal. While it has not banned natural gas imports from Russia, Moscow has slashed supplies to the EU.

"A new route for Russian oil to the EU is emerging through Turkiye, a growing destination for Russian crude oil," CREA said, referring to Turkey.

Ankara has increased imports of Russian crude since the Ukraine invasion started in late February, the think tank said.

The oil is then processed in Turkey, whose exports of refined oil products to the EU and the United States jumped by 85 percent in September-October compared to the July-August period, CREA said.

"Turkish refiners are therefore providing an outlet for Russia's oil exports, by refining products for markets that are either not willing to import Russian crude oil directly or don't have the refining capacity to process it," it said.

"As the EU bans crude oil imports from Russia on 5 December, this loophole could become important," CREA added.

World+Biz

Oil / Russian oil / oil supply / Europe energy supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

15m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

15m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday