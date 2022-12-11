Traders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister

Global Economy

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:37 pm

Related News

Traders don't plan to suspend grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:37 pm
Representative Image. REUTERS/File Photo
Representative Image. REUTERS/File Photo

Traders have no plans to suspend grain shipments from Ukraine's Odesa Black Sea ports due to the latest Russian attack on the region's energy system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solky said on Sunday.

"There are problems, but none of the traders are talking about any suspension of shipments. Ports use alternative energy sources," Solsky told Reuters in a phone call.

More than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were without power after Russian drone strikes on the electricity generating system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.

Odesa regional authorities said electricity for the city's population will be restored "in the coming days," while complete restoration of the networks may take two to three months.

Ukraine is among the world's largest producers and exporters of corn and wheat but its exports have fallen significantly due to the Russian invasion.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by the invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports in the Odesa region were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Grain exports from Ukraine in the first eight days of December fell 47.6% from a year earlier to 1.09 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

grain / export / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

2h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

4h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

4h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points