Toyota global vehicle production up 44.3% in Aug, record for that month

Toyota's logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday vehicle production soared 44.3% year-on-year in August, a record jump for that month, as markets rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic and production capacity increased mainly overseas.

It was the first increase in output since March.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 766,683 vehicles worldwide last month, above its target of around 700,000 and above the year-ago output of 531,448.