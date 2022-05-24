Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

Global Economy

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Toyoda revealing Toyota’s “showroom of the future” in December. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Toyoda revealing Toyota’s “showroom of the future” in December. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Toyota Motor Corp will cut its global production plan by about 100,000 to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday.

The company did not change its estimate of producing about 9.7 million vehicles worldwide by March 2023.

The automaker also announced additional domestic factory line suspension due to supply shortage triggered by Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The additional suspension will be up to five days between Wednesday and June 3, affecting 16 lines at 10 factories for May and June in total.

It is planning to produce about 850,000 vehicles globally a month on average from June through August, it said, adding chips shortage and Covid-19 outbreaks and other factors "are making it difficult to look ahead."

Top News / World+Biz

Toyota

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

9h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

10h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

34m | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

39m | Videos
NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

1h | Videos
Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature