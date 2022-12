Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a rout on Wall Street on worries over a recession, with investors shifting their focus to the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.07 percent, or 17.72 points, at 27,255.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.37 points, to 1,938.78.