Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
22 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

BSS/AFP
22 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:52 am
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Japan and other countries&#039; stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021.
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Japan and other countries' stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking Wall Street rallies on strong data and earnings, as the yen steadied following a shock Bank of Japan monetary policy tweak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71 percent, or 186.84 points, at 26,574.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.50 percent, or 9.52 points, at 1,902.84.

The yen steadied after its biggest daily gain versus the dollar in 24 years, following a surprise Bank of Japan adjustment to monetary policy.

The dollar fetched 132.34 yen in early Asian trade, against 132.38 yen in New York and 132.08 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following US rallies," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

In the previous session, Tokyo shares closed lower for the fifth straight day, as the higher yen weighed on the market.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks jumped following a surprisingly strong consumer confidence report and Nike results that topped estimates.

The closely watched US consumer confidence index jumped more than expected to 108.3 this month, markedly higher than November's figure.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.88 percent at 1,842 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.78 percent at 9,050 yen.

Sony Group was up 0.54 percent at 10,240 yen, Panasonic was up 1.00 percent at 1,156.5 yen, and SoftBank Group was up 1.07 percent at 5,862 yen.

World+Biz

tokyo stock exchange / US Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We are committed to investing another $200 million in the next couple of years' : Coca-Cola MD

15m | Panorama
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

25m | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

2h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

14h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

15h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

16h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

18h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI