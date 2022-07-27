Tetra Pak to leave Russia after 62 years in blow to packaging industry

Global Economy

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

Tetra Pak to leave Russia after 62 years in blow to packaging industry

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Reuters
Reuters

Privately owned packaging company Tetra Pak on Tuesday said it would exit its remaining Russia operations after 62 years in the country and would divest its business there.

It said local management would run the operation as an unaffiliated entity under a new name.

Scores of Western companies have left Russia or announced their intention to do so after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation", drawing widespread sanctions and condemnation.

Tetra Pak in March suspended all new investments and projects in Russia, limiting its operations to essential food items - something it intends the new entity to continue in an effort to provide continuity for customers and minimise the impact on employees.

"(The exit) is due to the cumulative impact of the restrictions on exports to Russia leading to an unsustainable supply chain, as a result of which the company is left with no other option than to exit the country," Tetra Pak said in a statement.

"Following this transfer of ownership, the new company will operate as an independent entity under a new name and will not be affiliated to Tetra Pak."

Russia's packaging industry is struggling under the impact of sanctions. A shortage of supplies has led to usually colourful juice cartons being printed mainly in white, footage filmed by Reuters showed.

Tetra Pak, which has also produced juice cartons lacking their usual colours, said this was an example of how supply chains had been impacted.

When presented with a largely blank juice carton by a journalist at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last month, President Vladimir Putin said sovereignty and independence were important to Russia, not its packaging woes.

World+Biz

Russia / Tetra Pak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

20h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

23h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

1h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

1h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work