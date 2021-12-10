Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12b in a month

Global Economy

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 11:01 am

Related News

Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12b in a month

He has sold a combined 11.03 million shares and has acquired 12.87 million shares by exercising options since 8 November

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 11:01 am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold nearly $12 billion worth of shares over the past month since the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.

On Thursday, the billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $963 million to pay for taxes on the exercise of stock options to buy 2.17 million shares in Tesla, according to US securities filings.

He has sold a combined 11.03 million shares and has acquired 12.87 million shares by exercising options since Nov. 8. 

Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed. He owned a combination of about 244 million shares through his trust and stock options, bringing his stake in Tesla to about 23% as of June 30. It included 170 million shares held by his trust.

The tweet was vague. Musk did not outline if he was intending to offload 10% of his shares he indirectly owned through the trust or if his stock options were also part of the deal.

Following the latest transactions on Thursday, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $6.24 each, which expires in August next year. 

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Tesla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

49m | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

22h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

16h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

16h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

16h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study