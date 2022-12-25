Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

Global Economy

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant

Reuters
25 December, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 08:59 am
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December.

The US automaker cancelled the morning shift and told all workers at its most productive manufacturing hub they could start their break, said the people and the notice seen by Reuters. The company did not give a reason.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the electric car giant planned to suspend Model Y production at the plant from 25 Dec to 1 Jan.

The suspension comes among a rising wave of infections after China eased its zero-Covid policy earlier this month, an abrupt move welcomed by businesses and the public but heavily disrupting business operations in the short term.

One of the people said workers at Tesla and its suppliers have also been falling sick as part of this wave, posing challenges to operations in the past week.

Tesla is also grappling with elevated inventory levels as its second largest market braces for a downturn.

The Shanghai plant has been focused on making models for export in the last week, the person added.

A media representative at Tesla China did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The plant's suspension of Model Y assembly at the end of the month would be part of a cut in planned production of about 30% in the month for the model, Tesla's best-selling model, at the Shanghai factory, Reuters had reported.

The Shanghai factory, the most important manufacturing hub for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company, kept normal operations during the last week of December last year.

It has not been an established practice for the plant to shut down for a year-end holiday.

World+Biz

Tesla / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

14m | Panorama
Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

18h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

1d | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

10h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

Flat sales may decrease next year due to new DAB

12h | TBS Today
Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

Sheikh Hasina remains irreplaceable

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain