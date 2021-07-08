Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 mln

Global Economy

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:16 pm

Related News

Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 mln

Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar, was one of the few Western companies to bet on the South East Asian country after it emerged from military dictatorship a decade ago

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 12:16 pm
Telenor flag flutters next to the company&#039;s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo
Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor (TEL.OL) has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, Telenor said on Thursday, announcing its retreat from a country that slid into chaos after a military coup in February.

"Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company," Telenor said in a statement.

Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar, was one of the few Western companies to bet on the South East Asian country after it emerged from military dictatorship a decade ago. 

Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar unit in May, booking a loss of 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($752 million), after seeing its mobile business severely restricted following the Feb. 1 military coup. On March 15, the junta ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data, making it more difficult for pro-democracy activists to organise protests and circulate messages supporting the overthrown civilian government. 

Violence since the Feb. 1 coup has driven more than 230,000 people from their homes, and more than 880 people have been killed by security forces and 5,200 are in detention, the United Nations says. 

Myanmar's junta has banned senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms from leaving the country without permission and it is pressuring them to fully implement intercept technology that would let authorities monitor users, a source has told Reuters earlier this week. 

The transaction corresponds to an implied enterprise value of about $600 million, and the sale to M1 group will guarantee continued operations, Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said.

"The situation in Myanmar has over the past months become increasingly challenging for Telenor for people security, regulatory and compliance reasons," Brekke said.

The Norwegian state-controlled operator has operations in the Nordics as well as in Asia, where 95% of its 187 million customers reside - in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Malaysia as well as Myanmar.

It has around 18 million customers in Myanmar, serving a third of its 54 million population.

Top News / World+Biz

Telenor / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

22h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh