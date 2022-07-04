Tata Motors aims to sell 50,000 EVs in this fiscal yr

Global Economy

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Tata Motors aims to sell 50,000 EVs in this fiscal yr

In 2021/22, Tata Motors sold 19,105 EVs, a growth of 353% from the previous fiscal year

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:44 pm
Tata Motors&#039; electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV on show during its launch in Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo
Tata Motors' electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV on show during its launch in Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

Tata Motors  aims to sell about 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the fiscal year to 31 March, and double that in the 2023/24 period, Chairman N Chandrasekaran told a shareholders' meeting on Monday.

In 2021/22, Tata Motors sold 19,105 EVs, a growth of 353% from the previous fiscal year.

Chandrasekaran also said that his company's performance is expected to improve in this fiscal year as the overall supply situation, including that of semiconductors, is gradually

improving and commodity prices are stabilizing.

"We continue to work closely with our customers and ecosystem partners to mitigate risks and manage uncertainties. Accordingly, we expect performance to progressively improve

through the year with the second half of FY23 being notably better than the first half," he said.

Electrification is the cornerstone of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate change and carbon reduction agenda and EVs are seen as a way to help India to cut its oil import bill and reduce pollution in major cities.

India wants electric models to make up 30% of total passenger car sales in the country by 2030, up from about 1% today, and e-scooters and e-bikes to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales, up from about 2%.

World+Biz

Tata Motors / Electronic vehicles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

11h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

13h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

2h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

3h | Videos
Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

4h | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation