Taliban government 'need access to $10 billion reserves'

Global Economy

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 05:14 pm

Related News

Taliban government 'need access to $10 billion reserves'

The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to most of the roughly $10 billion held by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), which are mostly outside of the country

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 05:14 pm
The US invasion of Afghanistan was less about tackling terrorism and more about US internal politics. PHOTO: REUTERS
The US invasion of Afghanistan was less about tackling terrorism and more about US internal politics. PHOTO: REUTERS

A senior board member of Afghanistan's central bank is urging the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take steps to provide the Taliban-led government some access to the country's reserves or risk economic disaster, Reuters news agency reports.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to most of the roughly $10 billion held by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), which are mostly outside of the country, reports the BBC.

US President Joe Biden's administration has said any central bank assets the Afghan government has in the US will not be made available to the Taliban.

IMF has said the country will not have access to the lender's resources.

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor at Montgomery College in Maryland and a member of the bank's board since 2002, told Reuters that Afghanistan faced an "inevitable economic and humanitarian crisis" if its international reserves remain frozen.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

1h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

1h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks