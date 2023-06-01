Taiwan, US to sign first deal under new trade framework

Global Economy

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:48 am

Related News

Taiwan, US to sign first deal under new trade framework

Reuters
01 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 08:48 am
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Taiwan and the United States will sign the first deal under a new trade talks framework on Thursday, both governments said, boosting ties between the two at a time of heightened tensions with China over the democratically-governed island.

Taiwan and the United States started talks under what is called the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade last August, after Washington excluded Taiwan from its larger pan-Asian trade initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations said in a brief statement the first agreement under the framework would be signed in Washington on Thursday morning US time, but gave no other details.

The US Trade Representative's office said Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi would attend the event, but also did not elaborate.

Last month, the two sides reached agreement on the first part of their trade initiative, covering customs and border procedures, regulatory practices, and small business.

After the initial agreement is signed, negotiations will start on other, more complicated trade areas including agriculture, digital trade, labour and environmental standards, state-owned enterprises, and non-market policies and practices, the USTR has previously said.

The pact is not expected to alter goods tariffs, but proponents say it will strengthen economic bonds between the United States and Taiwan, open the island to more US exports, and increase Taiwan's ability to resist economic coercion from China.

Beijing has denounced the trade talks as it does with all forms of high level engagement between Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory, and the United States.

Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims, which Beijing has been trying to push on Taipei through repeated military activities including war games around the island.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

14h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

16h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

17h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria