Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.

Argyle holds about 1% of Catcher's shares, the FT report added.