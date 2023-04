FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies below a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The upper house of Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday retrospectively approved 109 billion Swiss francs of financial guarantees, which were included in a rescue package for Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

Following a heated debate at an extraordinary session called to discuss Credit Suisse, 29 members of Switzerland's Council of States approved the measure.