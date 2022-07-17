Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in September

Global Economy

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

Swiss central bank plans at least 50 bps rate hike in September

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 04:38 pm
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) logo is pictured on its building in Bern, Switzerland April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann//File Photo
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) logo is pictured on its building in Bern, Switzerland April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann//File Photo

The Swiss National Bank is currently planning to raise interest rates by 50 or 75 basis points in its next scheduled monetary policy announcement in September, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday, citing one or more people involved in the matter.

The central bank last month raised its policy rate for the first time in 15 years and Chairman Thomas Jordan said soon afterwards that ongoing inflationary pressure meant further tightening would likely be needed.

Data published last week showed Swiss inflation hit a 29-year high of 3.4% in June, more than economists had expected and the first time it has surpassed 3% since 2008. It is the fifth month in a row that inflation has been above the SNB's target range of 0-2%. 

Newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende said the central bank was planning a rate hike of 50 basis points to 0.25% from -0.25% at its next scheduled monetary policy announcement on Sept. 22, though the situation could yet change between now and then. It cited one or more unidentified people involved in the matter.

If inflation were to rise further, a rate hike of 75 basis points is possible, it added.

Some analysts have said the SNB could raise rates before Sept. 22, closer to the European Central Bank's planned rate increase at a Governing Council meeting on Thursday.

Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the SNB said it does not comment on speculation.

Top News / World+Biz

Swiss Bank / rate hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

6h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How networking can benefit your career

How networking can benefit your career

37m | Videos
One morning at Sadarghat

One morning at Sadarghat

1h | Videos
Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

Sohagi Baidanir Ghat drama exhibition held

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US inflation hits 40-year high

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD