Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India - Nikkei

Global Economy

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 04:35 pm

Related News

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India - Nikkei

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around $13,626 after government subsidies are taken into account

Reuters
19 July, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 04:35 pm
The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files
The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2025 starting in its stronghold market India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

"We have been saying that we will enter EV and strong hybrid cars in India by 2025," a Suzuki spokesperson said, but added that the company has not announced any price or whether it will launch EVs in India first.

($1 = 110.0800 yen)

Top News / World+Biz / Wheels / Electric

Suzuki / Electric Vehicle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses