Sunsilk, Clinic Plus, Lux Soap get costlier as India's largest packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd has hiked prices of its products further.

The price of Sunsilk shampoo has been increased by Rs 8-10 across variants, while 100-ml Clinic Plus shampoo has got costlier by 15%, reports Indian media.

The price of Pears 125 gm soap has been hiked by 2.4 %t and multipack by 3.7 per cent. Lux soap has seen an increase of 9 per cent in prices for some multipack variants. Glow & Lovely price has been hiked by 6-8 per cent. Ponds talcum powder price has also been raised by 5-7 per cent.

The company had last increased the price of its products in April. The FMCG major had hiked prices, in the range of 3-20 per cent, across skin cleansing and detergents.

Recently, amid the supply chain disruption mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, input costs for companies have been rising and the Indian manufacturers are running out of capacity to absorb them. In response to this, companies across sectors are raising prices.

Moreover, Indonesia has also banned its palm oil exports, which has affected companies across sectors as the palm oil is used to manufacture items such as shampoo, soap, etc. However, analysts and industry players feel the curb on the outbound shipments is likely to be short-lived and will be lifted soon.

India is the world's largest importer of palm oil. It imports over 13.5 million tonnes of edible oil every year. Of this, 8-8.5 million tonnes (around 63 per cent) is palm oil. Now, nearly 45 per cent comes from Indonesia and the remaining from neighbouring Malaysia.

