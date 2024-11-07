US stocks surge to record highs as Trump returns to presidency

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

US stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election in a stunning comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.

The Dow Industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended at record levels with investors expecting lower taxes, deregulation and a US president who is not shy to weigh in on everything from the stock market to the dollar, although fresh tariffs could bring challenges in the form of a higher deficit and inflation.

The Republican's win powered a rally in so-called "Trump trades," sending US Treasury yields sharply higher, with the benchmark 10-year note yield hitting a four-month high of 4.479%. Bitcoin hit a record high of over $76,000 and the dollar was on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since September 2022.