US stocks surge to record highs as Trump returns to presidency

Global Economy

Reuters
07 November, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 07:36 am

Related News

US stocks surge to record highs as Trump returns to presidency

The Republican's win powered a rally in so-called "Trump trades," sending US Treasury yields sharply higher, with the benchmark 10-year note yield hitting a four-month high of 4.479%

Reuters
07 November, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 07:36 am
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
US stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election in a stunning comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.
 
The Dow Industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended at record levels with investors expecting lower taxes, deregulation and a US president who is not shy to weigh in on everything from the stock market to the dollar, although fresh tariffs could bring challenges in the form of a higher deficit and inflation.
 
The Republican's win powered a rally in so-called "Trump trades," sending US Treasury yields sharply higher, with the benchmark 10-year note yield hitting a four-month high of 4.479%. Bitcoin hit a record high of over $76,000 and the dollar was on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since September 2022.

Trump's return to power fueled by Hispanic, working-class voter support

 

Polls indicated a very tight race, with some concern the process could be drawn out before a victor was declared.
 
"Investors were kind of portfolio jockeying to score up some of their risk exposure in anticipation of an outcome that was going into it, seemingly a toss-up," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
 
"And obviously, it turned very quickly and led to a very much risk-on day today in which anything that isn't tied to the ground from a cyclical or pro-growth standpoint is absolutely launching."
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, opens new tab rose 1,508.05 points, or 3.57%, to 43,729.93, the S&P 500, opens new tab gained 146.28 points, or 2.53%, to 5,929.04 and the Nasdaq Composite, opens new tab gained 544.29 points, or 2.95%, to 18,983.47.
 
Both the Dow and S&P 500 registered their biggest one-day percentage gains since November 2022. The Nasdaq notched its biggest daily percentage gain since February.
 
Financials, opens new tab jumped 6.16% as the best performing of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors. Banks, expected to benefit from loosening regulations under Trump, powered the gains, with the S&P 500 bank index, opens new tab up 10.68%, its biggest daily jump in two years.
 
rallied 5.84%, its biggest surge since November 2022, to a three-year high, with the domestically concentrated stocks seen as likely to benefit from easier regulations, lower taxes and less exposure to import tariffs.
 
However, rising Treasury yields could hurt smaller companies, which tend to rely heavily on borrowing and are more sensitive to higher interest rates.
 
"This move up in interest rates ... if it doesn't stall out here somewhere around this 4.4%, 4.5% level or so, and we start to retest those levels we saw last October of 5%, that could not only put small caps, but the market itself on its heels," said Luschini.
 
The CBOE Volatility Index, opens new tab, also known as Wall Street's "Fear Gauge," dropped 4.22 points to close at a six-week low of 16.27.
 
Rate-sensitive real estate, opens new tab shares, down 2.64%, and utilities, opens new tab, off 0.98%, were among the day's few declining sectors as investors assessed the chances of Trump's policies boosting inflation and altering the Federal Reserve's path of interest rates, which has been a key component of Wall Street's recent rally.
 
The central bank is widely expected to ease the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its policy-setting meeting ending on Thursday. However, traders have begun to trim bets for a cut in December and the number of reductions expected next year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, opens new tab.
 
Stocks viewed as likely to perform well under a second Trump term also advanced, with Trump Media & Technology Group, opens new tab closing up 5.94% after a volatile session while Tesla, opens new tab leaped 14.75% as CEO Elon Musk has supported Trump's reelection campaign.
 
Strong gains were also made by shares of cryptocurrency companies, energy firms and prison operators, while renewable energy shares fell.
 
Markets were also eyeing whether the Republican Party could maintain a majority in the House of Representatives after gaining control of the US Senate, which would lead to less opposition to a Trump agenda.
 
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
 
The S&P 500 posted 138 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 456 new highs and 115 new lows.
 
Volume on US exchanges was 18.68 billion shares, compared with the 12.16 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

 

 
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Stock Market / USA / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

11h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

8h | Videos
Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

Carew shines for years on robust liquor sales

10h | Videos
World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

12h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

13h | Videos