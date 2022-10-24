Sterling supported by expectations Rishi Sunak will become prime minister

Global Economy

Reuters
24 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Sterling supported by expectations Rishi Sunak will become prime minister

Reuters
24 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Woman holds British pound banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
Woman holds British pound banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

Sterling strengthened on Monday finding short term relief from the likelihood that former finance minister Rishi Sunak would become Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson quit the race.

The pound was an outlier among major currencies as most others weakened against the U.S. dollar GBP=D3, =USD. It rose as far as $1.1402 in Asian trading before paring gains to hold just inside positive territory at $1.1323.

Sterling's moves against the euro were sharper with the common currency falling 0.5% to 86.84 pence. EURGBP=D3

Sunak, who has the backing of around 150 lawmakers, could be named leader as soon as Monday to replace Liz Truss, becoming Britain's third prime minister in less than two months.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson had raced home from a holiday to see if he could enter the ballot. However, he said on Sunday that while he had secured sufficient support to proceed to a vote by Conservative Party members, he realised that he could not govern effectively "unless you have a united party in parliament".

Markets initially welcomed the news, with British government bonds also rising with the pound but struggling to hold on to the gains.

"We maybe have a bit less chaos with Boris Johnson not running but it's not like Rishi Sunak has a strong programme presenting greater horizons ahead for the UK economy when the backdrop is still the backdrop," said John Hardy head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

Hardy said he didn't see a return of the "chaos" that sent the pound to a record low of $1.0327 on Sept. 26 and caused a spike in euro/ sterling as the Bank of England and the government would send the right signals. "But I just don't see a strong steady improvement," he added.

The pound tumbled and gilt yields soared as a fiscal plan containing a raft of unfunded tax cuts unveiled by then finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng spooked markets. The so-called 'mini budget' also ultimately led to the removal of Truss as Prime Minister.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / British Pound

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

5h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

6h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

7h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

59m | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

2h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

20h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning