Sterling regains some lost ground vs euro, steady against dollar

Global Economy

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Sterling regains some lost ground vs euro, steady against dollar

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A picture illustration of US dollar, Swiss Franc, British pound and Euro bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

 

The pound reclaimed some lost ground against a weakening euro on Wednesday, a day after plunging following weak data and ahead of the expected release of a report into lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to publish the report on Wednesday, heaping more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the country struggles with a slowing economy and decades-high inflation.

Data on Tuesday showed a sharp slowdown in British business activity in May, with S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index slumping to a 15-month low, adding to fears that the economy will slip into recession.

"Fears about the fragility of the UK economy look set to keep sterling under pressure after the much weaker than expected PMI data," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown in an email.

Traders scaled back expectations for interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) following Tuesday's data, with money markets now pricing in around 120 basis points of tightening by year-end.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said, in an interview published on Wednesday, he thought more tightening was needed but not necessarily to a "super restrictive" stance.

At 0814 GMT, the pound was flat against the dollar at $1.2532.

Against the euro, sterling was up 0.5% at 85.17 pence, regaining some ground as the euro weakened following comments from European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta.

"Normalisation should not be equated with getting interest rates back to a neutral setting," Panetta said on Wednesday, challenging a view presented by other ECB policymakers including President Christine Lagarde.

World+Biz

Sterling / Euro / Dollar / currency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

4h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

5h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

2h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

4h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

4h | Videos
When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide