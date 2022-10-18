Sterling jumps vs dollar on UK U-turn; yen scrabbles off 32-year trough

Global Economy

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

Sterling jumps vs dollar on UK U-turn; yen scrabbles off 32-year trough

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 01:01 pm
Reuters
Reuters

The dollar lost ground against sterling and other major peers on Tuesday as investor sentiment picked up following the UK's dramatic U-turn over the tax-slashing mini budget that had roiled global markets.

The British pound extended gains following a media report that the Bank of England is set to delay quantitative tightening until bond markets calm.

The yen pulled away from a fresh 32-year trough to the dollar marked late in the overnight session, while rhe risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar, already lifted by hotter-than-expected consumer inflation data, extended its surge to more than 1%.

Sterling GBP=D3 jumped 0.36% to $1.1398, approaching Monday's high of $1.144, the strongest level since Oct. 5.

The Financial Times reported that the BoE is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds, in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets.

That's after Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed finance minister by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, reversed swathes of the 45-billion pound "mini-budget" that sent sterling crashing to record lows.

"The story as of a few days ago was the Bank of England was ending the emergency support package for the gilt market, and then it's back to business as usual, so to the extent that the FT story is true, it is new news for sure, and it's clearly had a market impact," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"The gilt market is still the proverbial butterfly flapping its wings and causing tsunamis in other parts of the world."

The euro EUR=EBS added 0.14% to $0.9859, and touched $0.98655 for the first time since Oct. 6.

The U.S. dollar index =USD - which measures the greenback against six major peers, including sterling, the euro and the yen - sagged 0.21% to 111.85, the lowest level since Oct. 6.

The U.S. currency weakened 0.13% to 148.82 yen JPY=EBS after pushing to 149.10 late on Monday for the first time since August 1990.

New Zealand's kiwi NZD=D3 surged 1.1% to $0.56975. The UK news saw the currency extend gains from a report that showed consumer inflation continued to hover near three-decade highs in the third quarter, boosting bets for further rate hikes.

The Aussie strengthened 0.39% to $0.63185. It also got new life from developments in Britain, after receiving a short-lived boost in the Asian morning after minutes from the Reserve Bank's last meeting showed the decision to slow the pace of rate hikes was "finely balanced."

The central bank's deputy governor Michele Bullock reinforced that by saying in a speech on Tuesday that the RBA can keep pace with tightening by global peers.

World+Biz

Sterling / Dollar / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Smartphone apps ease international money transfers. Photo: REUTERS

Smartphone apps bury the case for a pan-Asian currency

28m | Panorama
Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

2h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

3h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

16h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

18h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products