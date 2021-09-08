Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

Global Economy

Reuters
08 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 04:01 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000

Reuters
08 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 04:01 pm
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration Photo: REUTERS
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration Photo: REUTERS

 A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term.

The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000.

"As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

"Cyclically, we expect a peak around $100,000 in late 2021 or early 2022"

Bitcoin was at $46,024 in early European trading on Wednesday after scaling a four-month high above $52,000 on Monday while Ethereum consolidated losses at $3,366.

Tech / Top News / World+Biz

Bitcoin / Standard Chartered

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

19h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

19h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

19h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places