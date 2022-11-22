StanChart sees Asia, Middle East as bright spots in weak global economy

Global Economy

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

StanChart sees Asia, Middle East as bright spots in weak global economy

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 08:57 pm
FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Standard Chartered expects Asia and the Middle East to outperform other regions even as spiralling inflation and a spike in borrowing costs risk tipping major global economies into a recession next year, a senior executive at the bank said.

The London-headquartered lender has been beefing up its transaction banking and financial markets businesses, betting the two regions will still see economic growth while many Western countries face contraction, said Simon Cooper, StanChart's CEO of corporate, commercial and institutional banking business.

"I don't see recession as a big risk in this part of the world. In Asia and the Middle East, I see economies doing well," said Cooper, 55, who is widely seen by the investment community as a potential successor to CEO Bill Winters.

StanChart, which operates in 59 countries with a focus on Asia, Middle East and Africa, is seeing its European and US clients move more business to low-cost Asia.

"In the aftermath of Covid, we've seen the shift to Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries from a manufacturing perspective. That's continued and if anything, accelerated," Singapore-based Cooper told Reuters in an interview.

He said markets are looking to see the timeline for China moving out of its zero-Covid policy.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, reported a 40% rise in pretax profit in the third quarter and raised its income growth forecast for the year as rising rates boost its mainstay lending business.

Cooper also highlighted India as a big beneficiary of supply chain shifts and strong economic growth. "India is probably at the sweetest spot it has been in quite a while. People are starting to see it as a real opportunity," he said.

Cooper, who previously spent more than two decades at HSBC, heads the division that contributed about three-fourths of StanChart's pretax profit in the nine months to September.

StanChart's focus on growth markets and its ability to better withstand the economic downtown come at a time when some global banks have flagged plans to cut jobs as they hunker down for a recession and are impacted by their weak investment banking business.

Income at StanChart's financial markets business surged 17% to a record in the latest quarter. "We've now got a much more balanced financial markets business than we had before, from macro trading to foreign exchange to global credit markets," said Cooper.

"We've seen net client income grow double digits this year," said Cooper, who is also the CEO of StanChart's Europe & Americas business.

World+Biz

Stanchart / Global economy / Asia / Middle East

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

8h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

8h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

10h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

1h | Videos
Fakhrul has 'poison in his heart': Obaidul Quader in Laxmipur

Fakhrul has 'poison in his heart': Obaidul Quader in Laxmipur

1h | Videos
Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

5h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering