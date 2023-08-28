Stable economic relationship between Washington and Beijing 'profoundly important': US Commerce Secretary

Global Economy

Reuters
28 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

Stable economic relationship between Washington and Beijing 'profoundly important': US Commerce Secretary

Reuters
28 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 09:25 am
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, chats with Lin Feng, Director General of China Ministry of Commerce, and US Ambassador to China Nick Burns, upon her arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, chats with Lin Feng, Director General of China Ministry of Commerce, and US Ambassador to China Nick Burns, upon her arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday saying it is "profoundly important" the world's two largest economies have a stable economic relationship.

Raimondo is looking to boost business ties as US firms have reported increasing challenges with operating in China, while China has sharply criticized US efforts to block China's access to advanced semiconductors.

Raimondo said the entire world expects the United States and China will have a stable economic relationship; the two countries share more than $700 billion in annual trade.

"It's a complicated relationship. It's a challenging relationship. We will of course disagree on certain issues," Raimondo said. "I think we can make progress if we are direct, open and practical."

Raimondo is holding three days of talks with Chinese and business leaders in China to boost business ties between the world's two largest economies. She is scheduled to meet with Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao for about two hours on Monday.

Wang said US-China economic relations matter not just to our two countries, but also the rest of the world and appreciated Raimondo's remarks that she likes trade with China.

He said he was ready to work together to "foster a more favorable policy environment for stronger cooperation between our businesses to bolster bilateral trade and investment in a stable and predictable manner."

Raimondo said the United States and China "have worked over the summer to establish new information exchanges and working groups that will enable us to have more consistent engagement in our relationship."

Some Republicans in Congress have criticized the suggestion that the United States would agree to a working group with China on the subject of export controls on advanced semiconductor chips. Raimondo has declared any discussion of US export restrictions at slowing Beijing's military advances off-limits.

"Of course of matters of national security, there is no room to compromise or negotiate," she said, adding the vast majority does not impact national security concerns.

As an example of that, Raimondo will visit a personal care product showcase in China later Monday.

Top News / China / USA

USA / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

6h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

43m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh