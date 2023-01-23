Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key

Global Economy

Reuters
23 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key

Reuters
23 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 05:52 pm
People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka&#039;s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.

With Sri Lanka's economy in the throes of the worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, the government is waiting for financing assurances from China, its largest bilateral lender, that would help clinch the $2.9 billion IMF package.

CBSL raised rates by a record 950 basis points lastyear. But, at its last policy meeting in November the central bank held the standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate unchanged at 14.50% and 15.50%, respectively.

Thirteen out of 14 economists and analysts polled by Reutersexpected CBSL to do the same again when it meets on Wednesday as any reduction in rates should wait until inflation falls further and the IMF money replenishes its currency reserves.

After hitting an annual peak of 68.9% in September with foodinflation climbing to 93.7%, consumer inflation moderatedto 57.2% in December. "The central bank will not cut policy interest rates till inflation comes down significantly but through moral suasion they are trying to narrow the gap between policy and market interest rates," said Murtaza Jafferjee, CEO of Colombo based JB Securities.

Interest rates on three-month government securities have eased to about 30% from a peak of around 32% earlier this month, analysts said.

The higher rates helped cool demand in the import-dependent economy and reduced demand for dollars.

Sri Lanka's central bank induced a formal devaluation of the rupee by up to 15% in March last year, taking one of several steps analysts said was crucial to obtaining a IMF bailout, following which the rupee tumbled further losing nearly 50% over the month. Since then with CBSL raising rates to contain inflation and curb demand for imports, the rupee has stabilised.

IMF BAILOUT IN FOCUS

India told the IMF last week that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan as the country tries to put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path to secure a four-year programme with the global lender. "If Sri Lanka can get the IMF programme finalised soon then rates could see a further drop to about 25%. The risk component is much less now that India has given its assurances and policy makers are also hopeful of China's support," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at equity research firm CAL.

Despite inflation trending down, Sri Lanka still has multiple challenges to grapple with in 2023 including absorbing new taxes and higher energy prices that will hit salaried employees and low income earners, Jonas added.

"Sri Lanka has to implement uncomfortable reforms this year, including reforming loss making state enterprises, and the government will also have to navigate local government elections in early March." The central bank is forecasting gross domestic product to contract 8.7% in 2022, one of the worst full year slumps onrecord. An acute dollar shortage has left Sri Lanka struggling topay for essential imports of food, fuel and medicine.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / inflation / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port