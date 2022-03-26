Sri Lanka to seek World Bank support alongside IMF loan programme - sources

Global Economy

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka to seek World Bank support alongside IMF loan programme - sources

A 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel, leading to growing unrest and even military deployments at gasoline stations

Reuters
26 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 01:02 pm
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country's economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue plan to be discussed next month, two sources said.

A 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel, leading to growing unrest and even military deployments at gasoline stations.

Holding paltry reserves of $2.31 billion as of February, the country must repay about $4 billion in debt over the rest of this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.

To seek a way out of the crisis, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa will fly to Washington DC next month to hold talks with the IMF and also officials from the World Bank, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

"What we need is budgetary support," one of the sources said, referring to the financial assistance that the Sri Lankan government will ask the World Bank for.

The source was unable to provide the size of World Bank assistance that Sri Lanka could seek.

The World Bank typically extends support to boost exports, improve economic competitiveness and aid growth, analysts said.

In heavily indebted Argentina, for example, the World Bank is working on approving a $2 billion loan package for 2022 that includes support for infrastructure, health, social inclusion and environment projects.

Both sources, who declined to be named, since discussions were confidential, said such assistance would likely come after Sri Lanka entered into an IMF-supported loan programme.

In response to questions from Reuters, the World Bank said it was not currently in talks with Sri Lanka to provide budget support.

"We are engaging with the authorities to identify a comprehensive structural reform program needed to ensure sustainable growth, and around which such support may be possible in the future," the World Bank said.

Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

'DAMN TOUGH'

The amount of funding would depend on the specific goals set by an IMF programme as well as Sri Lanka's trade and fiscal deficits, analysts said, estimating an annual requirement of up to $3 billion from several multilateral and bilateral sources.

"If they have a credible IMF programme then there will be a period, perhaps six months to a year, maybe two, when it will be damn tough," the second source said. "So how will people survive? That is where institutions like the World Bank will come in with budget support."

An IMF programme will likely focus on external debt restructuring, greater exchange-rate flexibility and better targeted subsidies, which may hit the poor, analysts said.

Transparent energy pricing is also likely to drive up fuel and electricity costs.

The World Bank could promote direct subsidy transfer, push green energy and develop human capital through improvements in health, education, and social protection, the second source said.

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / IMF / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

48m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

1h | Panorama
Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

21h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

23h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market