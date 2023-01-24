Sri Lanka hoping to complete debt restructuring in six months

Nandalal Weerasinghe, newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, speaks during a news conference, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka is committed to meeting all its debt repayments and is hoping to complete debt restructuring negotiations in the next six months, the country's central bank chief P Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Tuesday.

Weerasinghe said good progress has been made in negotiations with the Paris Club creditor nations and other creditors, and while talks with local banks to reduce rates are ongoing, restructuring of domestic debt remains an uncertainty.