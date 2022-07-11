Sri Lanka central bank governor warns political instability may hurt IMF negotiations

Global Economy

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 01:24 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka central bank governor warns political instability may hurt IMF negotiations

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 01:24 pm
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka&#039;s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Prolonged political instability in Sri Lanka may delay progress on negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, the central bank governor told Reuters on Monday, after protesters forced the president and prime minister to offer their resignations.

"I would like to have a stable political administration sooner than later," Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

"I hope that there will be an administration in which people can place more confidence."

World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka debt crisis / IMF debt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

39m | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

1h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

2h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

3h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south