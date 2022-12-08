Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies

Global Economy

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:46 am

Related News

Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:46 am
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters

Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing Covid-19 curbs and dryness in Argentina, underpinned the market.

Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed.

"Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," Hightower said in a report.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $14.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 0259 GMT, while wheat lost 0.2% to $4.78-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.2% to $6.42-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing Covid-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports.

China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise.

Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday.

Export demand for US wheat has been strong this week, though US wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies.

Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments.

Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to US wheat markets.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said.

World+Biz

soybean / Black Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

36m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

31m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

41m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

16m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

16m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points