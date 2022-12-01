Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline

Global Economy

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 10:52 am
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters

Chicago soybeans ticked lower on Thursday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, although losses were limited by expectations that China would loosen its Covid-19 rules, boosting demand in the world's top importer of the oilseed.

Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black Sea supplies, while corn lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 fell 0.3% to $14.64-3/4 a bushel, as of 0127 GMT, after climbing to its highest since 21 Sept at $14.78-1/2 on Wednesday.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.5% to $7.91-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.5% to $6.64 a bushel.

Expectations that China would ease restrictions that have triggered rare public protests sparked demand hopes.

Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of Covid curbs on Wednesday, a day after demonstrators in southern Guangzhou clashed with police amid a string of protests against the world's toughest coronavirus restrictions.

US exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during 2022/23, the US Department of Agriculture said.

Argentine farmers nearly doubled soybean sales on Tuesday from the day before, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange said, after a preferential exchange rate went into effect for exports of the cash crop.

Cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region were keeping a lid on wheat futures.

Around 450,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain are being transported via Poland monthly, over 50% more than in the middle of the year, Poland's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday, as Warsaw helps its neighbour to increase its food exports.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain and oilseed exporters and a Russian blockade of its ports after Moscow invaded the country in February drove a quest for alternative routes.

The US Environmental Protection Agency will propose increases in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel over the next three years, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of corn and soyoil futures, traders said. 

Wall Street equities closed sharply higher on Wednesday while US Treasury yields declined and the dollar sank after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December," even as he cautioned that inflation was still too high. 

World+Biz

soybean / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

36m | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

3h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

12h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

13h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

13h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending