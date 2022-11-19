Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don

Global Economy

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Soy firms on bargain buying but posts weekly decline; wheat ends don

Reuters
19 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 09:54 am
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters
Imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. Photo:Reuters

US soybean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide, but still ended the week down about 1% on uncertainty about demandfrom China, traders said.

Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December WZ2 contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declining for a third straight session following news this week of an extension of a corridor for grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. For the week, CBOT wheat fell 1.3%.

Corn futures ended fractionally higher after a choppy session and finished the week up 1.5%.

CBOT January soybeans SF3 settled Friday up 11-1/4 cents, or 0.8%, at $14.28-1/4 per bushel. CBOT December wheat WZ2 finished down 3-1/2 cents, or 0.4%, at $8.02-1/2 a bushel, while December corn CZ2 settled up 1/4 cent at $6.67-3/4.

Soybeans firmed but the benchmark January contract SF3 stayed inside of Thursday's trading range as traders awaited fresh fundamental news. The market was digesting Thursday's weekly export sales report from the US Department of Agriculture, which showed US soybean sales for the last reporting week just above 3 million tonnes.

"Demand remains fairly good for beans. We saw large export sales in beans yesterday that I don't think was worked into the market because of the focus around the Black Sea region, so that is finally starting to catch up," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

But worries about future demand from top global soy buyer China hung over the market. China is facing a rise in Covid-19 cases, raising fears of lockdowns that could curb demand for commodities.

CBOT wheat futures sagged on a lack of fresh supportive news and a firmer dollar .DXY, which tends to make US grains less competitive globally. 

Talk of further sales of French wheat to China and of possible sales of northern European wheat to the United States underscored how US wheat remains uncompetitive globally. 

The CBOT December wheat contract hovered above a 2-1/2-month low set on Thursday after a deal allowing war-torn Ukraine to export agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for another 120 days.

World+Biz

wheat / Soy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

32m | Mode
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

23h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

17h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

19h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

1d | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday