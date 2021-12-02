Southeast Asia's Grab shares jump 18% in US debut
Shares of Grab rose 18% in their US market debut on Thursday following the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm's record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company.
The backdoor listing on Nasdaq marks the high point for the nine-year-old Singapore company that began as a ride-hailing app and now operates across 465 cities in eight countries, offering food deliveries, payments, insurance and investment products.
By 1451 GMT, Grab's shares were trading 11% higher at $12.26.
The biggest US listing by a Southeast Asian company comes after Grab's April agreement to merge with US tech investor Altimeter Capital Management's SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp and raise $4.5 billion, including $750 million from Altimeter.