South Korea will suspend transactions with Russia's central bank

South Korea will join the United States and others in suspending transactions with Russia's central bank as part of additional sanctions against Russia, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The government said it will announce further details of the sanctions after consultation with related government agencies, reports CNN.

Earlier, South Korea had banned financial transactions with seven major Russian banks and blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

It also strongly recommended South Korean financial institutions halt investing in Russian government bonds.