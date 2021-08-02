South Africa's factory activity tumbles after unrest, new Covid curbs

Global Economy

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:48 pm

Related News

South Africa's factory activity tumbles after unrest, new Covid curbs

In July, riots broke out in several parts of South Africa after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court

Reuters
02 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 03:48 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South African manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest rate in 14 months in July, weighed down by tighter coronavirus lockdown restrictions and civil unrest in some parts of the country, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, a gauge of factory sentiment in Africa's most industrialised economy, fell to 43.5 points in July from 57.4 points in June, dropping below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The July PMI reading was the lowest since May 2020, Absa said in a statement.

Absa said the economy was hit by several shocks during the month, including a severe Covid-19 third wave, the associated harsher lockdown restrictions, looting and arson attacks in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

"The riots disrupted supply chains, industrial output and the demand for manufactured goods," Absa said in a statement.

"The severe adverse impact of these events is best highlighted in the business activity and new sales orders indices of the PMI. Both indices declined dramatically in July."

In July, riots broke out in several parts of South Africa after former President Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court. The unrest swiftly degenerated into looting which destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed over 300 people.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz / Africa

south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 