Singapore, Zurich world's most expensive cities: EIU

Global Economy

Reuters
30 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 12:15 pm

Related News

Singapore, Zurich world's most expensive cities: EIU

Singapore regained the top of the rankings for the ninth time in the past eleven years due to high price levels across several categories

Reuters
30 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo
A view of the skyline in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

Singapore and Zurich tied for the world's most expensive city this year, followed by Geneva, New York and Hong Kong, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Thursday as it cautioned that the global cost-of-living crisis was not yet over.

On average, prices have risen by 7.4% year on year in local currency terms for over 200 commonly used goods and services, a drop from the record 8.1% increase last year but still "significantly higher than the trend in 2017-2021," it said in a report.

Singapore regained the top of the rankings for the ninth time in the past eleven years due to high price levels across several categories.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The city state has the world's highest transport prices, owing to strict government controls on car numbers. It is also amongst the most expensive for clothing, groceries and alcohol.

Zurich's rise reflected the strength of the Swiss franc and high prices for groceries, household goods and recreation, it said.

Geneva and New York tied for third place, while Hong Kong was fifth and Los Angeles in sixth.

Asia continues to see relatively lower price increases on average compared to other regions, it said.

Chinese cities have fallen in its rankings with four cities - Nanjing, Wuxi, Dalian and Beijing - among the biggest movers down the rankings this year along with Osaka and Tokyo in Japan.

World+Biz

Singapore / Zurich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

3h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'? Reclaiming Bangladesh’s rivers prove difficult for crocodilians

3h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

13h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

16h | TBS World
Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

15h | TBS Stories
Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

14h | TBS SPORTS