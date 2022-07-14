Singapore Q2 GDP rises 4.8% y/y, missing forecasts

Global Economy

Reuters
14 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 11:21 am

Singapore's economy grew slower than expected in the second quarter, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

The Asian financial hub's economy grew 4.8% in April-July, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), faster than the 4.0% revised growth figure seen in the first quarter, but missing forecasts.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.2% year-on-year for the second quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP was unchanged from the 0.9% expansion posted in the first quarter.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) surprised markets on Thursday with an out-of-cycle policy tightening move aimed at tackling rising inflation. 

A senior official at the MTI said in parliament last week though the risks in global economy remain significant, Singapore does "not see or expect a recession or stagflation in 2023".

Singapore has eased most of its Covid-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, supporting the city-state's economic recovery.

Singapore / GDP / Economy

