Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary - FDIC email

Reuters
11 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:24 pm

FILE PHOTO: A locked door to a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) location on Sand Hill Road is seen in Menlo Park, California, U.S. March 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dastin/File Photo/File Photo
Employees of Silicon Valley Bank were offered 45 days of employment at 1.5 times their salary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the regulator that took control of the collapsed lender on Friday, according to an email to staff seen by Reuters.

Workers will be enrolled and given information about benefits over the weekend by the FDIC, and healthcare details will be provided by the former parent company SVB Financial Group SIVB.O, the FDIC wrote in an email late Friday entitled "Employee Retention." SVB had a workforce of 8,528 at the end of last year.

Staff were told to continue working remotely, except for essential workers and branch employees.

The FDIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank imploded after depositors, concerned about the lender's health, rushed to withdraw their deposits. The frenetic two-day run on the bank blindsided observers and stunned markets, wiping out more than $100 billion in market value for US banks.

 

