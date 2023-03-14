Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

Global Economy

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

SVB Financial Group and two top executives were sued on Monday by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.

It appeared to be the first of many likely lawsuits over the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, which US regulators seized on March 10 following a surge of deposit withdrawals.

SVB had surprised the market two days earlier by disclosing a $1.8 billion after-tax loss from investment sales and that it planned to raise capital, as it scrambled to meet redemption requests.

Silicon Valley Bank had an estimated $209 billion of assets and $175.4 billion of deposits before its collapse, in the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Its collapse has sparked fears of contagion among other lenders that also cater to wealthy clients, including technology start-ups and venture capital-backed companies, as well as large regional banks.

In Monday's lawsuit, shareholders led by Chandra Vanipenta said Santa Clara, California-based SVB failed to disclose how rising interest rates would undermine its business model, and leave it worse off than banks with different client bases.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for SVB investors between 16 June 2021 and 10 March 2023.

SVB said on Monday it will explore strategic alternatives for what remains of the company, now shorn of its main banking business.

The case is Vanipenta v SVB Financial Group et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 23-01097.

World+Biz

Silicon Valley Bank / Fraudulent activities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

1h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July