Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria

Global Economy

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, sails in the Bosphorus en route to Lebanon, in Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, sails in the Bosphorus en route to Lebanon, in Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

 

The first ship to depart Ukraine under a UN-brokered deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port on 1 August under the deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn had originally been destined for Lebanon, which has been suffering a severe economic crisis that has made led to food insecurity for about half of its population.

However, the original buyer refused the delivery over quality concerns and the ship sailed to Turkey, docking in Mersin on 11 August.

When it set sail again the following day, it did not keep its transponder on. Two shipping sources, one of them in Tartous, confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the ship was approaching the northwest Syrian port.

The Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon had no immediate comment on the ship's destination.

It has previously accused Syria of importing at least 150,000 tonnes of grain it said was plundered from Ukrainian warehouses after Russia's invasion in February.

Ukraine cut off diplomatic ties with Syria in June after Damascus recognised the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Meanwhile, the United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,0000 tons of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a UN official said.

World+Biz

Ukraine grain ship / UN / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

4h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

9h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

41m | Videos
Why do animals love sunbathing?

Why do animals love sunbathing?

4h | Videos
Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

3h | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador