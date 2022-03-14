Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks

Global Economy

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:41 am

Related News

Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:41 am
Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks

Asian shares advanced and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.

While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks.

Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.7%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.6%.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% after sliding almost 4% last week.

Bonds remained under pressure having taken a beating last week as surging commodity prices looked set to boost inflation yet further, with yields on 10-year Treasuries rising three basis points early Monday to 2.03%.

Notably, a key measure of US inflation expectations climbed to 3% and near record highs.

That merely cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would lift rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting this week and signal more to come through members' "dot plot" forecasts.

"The dots will likely be mainly clustered around four or five hikes for 2022, up from three previously, given the stronger pace of inflation since the January FOMC meeting," said Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest Markets.

"We suspect we could also get an addendum on how the Fed plans to reduce the size of the balance sheet as early as this week."

The Bank of England is expected to lift its rates to 0.75% on Thursday, the third rise in a row, and to signal more with the market pricing an aggressive 2% by year end. 

Fed fund futures imply no less than six or seven hikes this year to around 1.75%, keeping the US dollar underpinned near the highest since May 2020.

The euro was holding at $1.0927, and not far from its recent 22-month trough of $1.0804, while the dollar hit a fresh five-year peak on the yen at 117.55.

"The yen has been unable to display its typical safe-haven attributes, partly because of the big rise in US yields and the BoJ yield curve control policy that prevents JGBs following the move up in core global yields," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

"Japan is also a big energy imported adding to concerns over terms of trade shock from higher energy prices."

Gold lost some of its safe-haven charms on Monday, easing 0.6% to $1,972 an ounce and away for last week's peak at $2,069.

Likewise, the chance of progress on Ukraine saw oil prices surrender a little of their recent gains, even as talks with producer Iran seemed to be stalled. 

Brent was last quoted $1.69 lower at $110.98, while US crude fell $2.11 to $107.22.

Top News / World+Biz

Asian shares / Share markets / stocks / Oil / Equity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

CopywriterPro.ai: An app that that generates advertising copies using AI

51m | Panorama
Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

22h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

14h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

14h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

15h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings