As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge

Global Economy

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:53 am

Related News

As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge

The Port of Shanghai was open during the city's shutdown, but cargo flows still slowed. Area factories that make everything from Tesla electric vehicles to Apple laptops ran out of components and quarantines idled some truckers

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:53 am
Containers are loaded onto a ship, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Port of Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Containers are loaded onto a ship, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Port of Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California port leaders expect imports to rise as Shanghai, home to the world's busiest seaport, emerges from a two-month Covid-19 lockdown.

The question is whether that release of pent-up goods will again swamp West Coast ports that have recently emerged from the pandemic's massive cargo wave, they and other experts said.

The Port of Shanghai was open during the city's shutdown, but cargo flows still slowed. Area factories that make everything from Tesla electric vehicles to Apple laptops ran out of components and quarantines idled some truckers.

As the city returns to normal, trade should follow.

"We will have some form of a surge, given the delay of cargo volume from Shanghai and China overall," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said on the sidelines of a Reuters Events logistics conference in Chicago.

"To what extent that surge will be remains to be seen," Cordero said.

The Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex is the busiest in the United States. The Port of Shanghai is its second-biggest source of container trade cargo, behind Port of Shenzen.

When Shanghai closed, some factories there re-routed goods to other ports that trade with Southern California.

April imports soared 9.2% to a new monthly record at the Port of Long Beach.

"The question is - but for lockdowns and slowdowns, what would have been that percentile?" said Cordero. He expects the Shanghai surge to begin this month - landing alongside back-to-school goods, Fall fashions and early Christmas shipments.

April imports fell 6.8% at the Port of Los Angeles, giving it a chance to prepare for the Shanghai uptick. The port thinned its cargo backlog and cut the queue of ships waiting to unload to about two dozen - the lowest number in about a year, Executive Director Gene Seroka, said in a telephone interview.

World+Biz

Shanghai / cargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

1h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

2h | Food
Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

1h | Panorama
People with hectic schedules would not require a gym subscription if they chose to cycle their daily commute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Would you consider cycling to work?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

1h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

2h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 